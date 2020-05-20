Gary Wayne Williams

Gary Wayne Williams, 74, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Due to COVID-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto; Pastor Tim Drury will officiate.