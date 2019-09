Eldon Eugene “Gene” Vieregge, 91, of Normandy, Mo., formerly of East Alton, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Timothy Keller will officiate. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.