Geneva A. (Lindley) Mattea, 93, of Collinsville, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 12:30 p.m. until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Revive Assembly of God Church, 1105 Beltline Road in Collinsville, with Rev. Myles Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.