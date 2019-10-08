Geneva Cooper, 89, of Bordentown, N.J., died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in New Jersey.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Gent Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
