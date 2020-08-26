Geneva (Foiles) Jones, 82, of Jerseyville, and formerly of Belleview, IL., died at 12:08 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.
Surviving are
Three Children: Tina Woods of Brentwood, Tennessee
Tammy Elledge of Kampsville
Ted Jones of Fieldon
Daughter in Law: Brenda Jones of Jerseyville
Six Grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville
Burial will be in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.
Memorials may be given to the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.