Geneva (Foiles) Jones, 82, of Jerseyville, and formerly of Belleview, IL., died at 12:08 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.

Surviving are

Three Children: Tina Woods of Brentwood, Tennessee

Tammy Elledge of Kampsville

Ted Jones of Fieldon

Daughter in Law: Brenda Jones of Jerseyville

Six Grandchildren

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville

Burial will be in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.