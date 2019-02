Geneva J. “June” Wienhoff, 78, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of Geneva’s life, friends may call from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, with Pastor Steven Gray officiating at Mount Zion General Baptist Church, 2827 Mockingbird Lane in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.