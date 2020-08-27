Geneva Jones

Geneva Carol (Foiles) Jones, 82, died at 12:08 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.

She was born in Mozier, Illinois on January 1, 1938, and was one of two children born to Merlin and Minnie (Osterman) Foiles.

She graduated from Hardin High School, and soon married Russell Ray Jones on September 22, 1956 in Roxana, Illinois. The two shared nearly 38 years of marriage and the joys of their four children prior to his death on June 16, 1994.

She and her husband raised their family on their farm in Belleview, Illinois for many years, where she remained after her husband's death before relocating to Jerseyville in 2005.

In her younger years she worked in the construction field (where, at the time, she was one of the few women in the field) and the Mozier Short Stop. However, she would proudly state, that her most important job in life was that of a loving and supportive wife, mom and grandma.

Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Tina and Pat Woods of Brentwood, Tn., Tammy and Dale Elledge of Kampsvillle, and Ted and Lisa Jones of Fieldon; a daughter in-law, Brenda Jones of Jerseyville; six grandchildren and their spouses, Luke and Meredith Woods of Nashville, Tn., Kyle and Lauren Woods of Colorado Springs, Co., Ray Becker of St. Louis, Mo., Wyatt Jones, Kate Jones, and Mary Jones all of Fieldon; and three sisters in-law, Dixie Foiles of Mozier, Fern Osterman of Kampsville, and Betty Watters of Hamburg.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Thomas Merlin Jones on December 10, 2019; and her brother, Burdette Foiles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville in care of the funeral home.