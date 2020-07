Geneva Mae Zumwalt, 94, of South Roxana, passed away at 10:34 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the 1st Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.