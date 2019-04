George John Nicolou, 75, of Alton, died at 5:55 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Gent Funeral Home. Father Achilles Karathanos will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis.