George Josse

George Josse, 94, of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1924, to Bertha Wormhoudt and George Fisher, he was later adopted by his stepfather, William Josse.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. until memorial services at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.