George Marion Gordon

George Marion Gordon, 76, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. George was born on February 21, 1942, in Granite City, a son of the late Thomas S. Gordon Sr. and Aline (McCord) Gordon.

On September 12, 1992, George married Sharon (Matheny) Wallace in Granite City. He retired from MAPCO after many years of dedicated service. George was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball games. He also enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and playing games of chance. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored. George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Paulette (Williams) Gordon; sister, Phyllis Boone; and by a grandson.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon Gordon; loving children, Mike (Laura) Gordon, Gina (Corby) Davison, Dennis (Tonya) Wallace, Stacie (Tony) Sandella and Jeffrey Wallace, all of Granite City; dear siblings, Thomas S. (Elsie) Gordon of Collinsville, Carolyn (Steven) Battles of Marine, and Sandy (Russell) Fleming of Granite City; proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.