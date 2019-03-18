George P. Friedel

George P. Friedel, 77, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born on March 6, 1942, in Hardin, the son of George E. and Anna (Keim) Friedel. He married Agnes Bussen on June 11, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen, Ill., and she survives. George was a graduate of the Hardin High School class of 1960 (Class Valedictorian), worked on the family farm, and worked in St. Louis before being drafted into military service. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1964 through 1966. George supported himself and his family through nearly 30 years of hard work at Granite City Steel, retiring in 1993. He then worked in semi-retirement for some time at St. Elizabeth’s Church and School in Granite City performing maintenance and custodial work.

As an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, he sang in the church choir, was a member of the pastoral council, held the office of president of the Men’s Club for many years, and volunteered countless hours of his time to the church and grade school. George was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1098 and Assembly 0224 located in Granite City. He served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, 5th Degree Captain, Bingo Team Captain, was elected on to the Columbus Home Board of Directors, and was inducted into the K of C Hall of Fame.

George enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, following the St. Louis Cardinals, working with his hands, spending time with his family, and was an avid card player.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; children, James Friedel of Glen Carbon, Carolyn Blackmore of Noblesville, Ind., Stephen Friedel of Neoga, and Christina Friedel of Granite City; and grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Andrew, and Katelyn Friedel and Ryan Blackmore. Also surviving are two brothers, Joseph (Juanita) Friedel of Hardin and Patrick (Sharon) Friedel of Batchtown; one sister, Sister Mary Gabriel Friedel of Alton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Paul, Charles, Aloysius, Edward, Gabriel, and Brother Norbert; two sisters, Ethel Lehr and Rita Klaas; and son-in-law Kurt Blackmore.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Irwin Chapel on Maryville Road in Granite City. There will be a chalice service at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Meppen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the George Friedel Memorial Fund. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

George was widely known for his integrity, honesty, work ethic, good nature, commitment to his family and church community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.