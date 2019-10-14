Georgia Lou (St. Cin) Bermes

Georgia Lou (St. Cin) Bermes, 85, of Godfrey, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Fr. Steve Janoski will conduct a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.