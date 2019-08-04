Gerald “Jerry” Lee Hall

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Hall, 69, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born on December 2, 1949, in East St. Louis to Hubert and Louisa (nee McGriff) Hall.

Jerry married Nancy Storey in Granite City on August 23, 1997.

The U.S. Army veteran was employed by U.S. Steel for 45 years. He was a member of the Tri City Veterans and was an avid reader who loved his animals, especially his cat, Cinder, and going on vacation with Nancy.

Besides his wife, Jerry is survived by three daughters: Angela Hall of East Alton, Karla (William) Burger of Lebanon, and Kathy Baugus of Granite City; four sons, Brett Hall of Alton, Cory Hall of Staunton, David (Cindy) Harkey of Macks Creek, Mo., and Jason Harkey of Arkansas; several grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Betty Tester of Granite City and Lila Sloan of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by two sisters: Carol McCartney and Marilyn Hurd.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Granite City APA, Granite City DAV or Heartland Hospice.

