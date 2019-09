Gerald Franklin Snider Sr., 86, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. Gerald will be laid to rest next to Linda at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.