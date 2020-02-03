Gerald L. Ambruso, 81, of Granite City, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at the John Cochrane VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Gerald L. Ambruso, 81, of Granite City, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at the John Cochrane VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018