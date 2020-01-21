Gerald L. Grosenheider

Gerald L. Grosenheider of Godfrey passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2020, at age 95.

Those wishing to pay their respects may attend a visitation at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, which will be immediately followed by a church memorial service at 10:30 a.m. This will be followed by a short graveside service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.