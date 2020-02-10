Gerald L. Myers, 86, of Brighton, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
Visitation will be noon until funeral at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
