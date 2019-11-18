Geraldean M. Demas

Geraldean M. Demas, 94, of Granite City, passed away at noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

She was born January 2, 1925, in Panama, Ill., a daughter of the late John and Lila Belle (Freezeland) Demas. She had worked at the Granite City Army Depot and Nameoki Township Office, with many years of dedicated service as a secretary. She loved reading and crocheting and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickey and Rick Burkey of St. Charles, Mo., and Terrey and David Haggett of Litchfield, Ill.; a son-in-law, Robert Hardy of East Alton; seven grandchildren, Robert, Jon, Lori, Aaron, Eric, David Jr. and Trisden; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Billie Demas of Bunker Hill; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindsey Hardy; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, John and Vera Demas and George Demas.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, her body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine and no services are to be held. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.