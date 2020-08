Gerri Ann Settlemoir

Gerri Ann Settlemoir, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at Solstice Senior Living in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at 8:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 9, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Greg Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.