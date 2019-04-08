Gilbert R. “Gib” Trent Sr.

Gilbert R. “Gib” Trent Sr., 94, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Godfrey surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rosewood Heights Community Church, 50 East Rosewood Drive in Rosewood Heights. Funeral services will be conducted at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13; Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.