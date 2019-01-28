Gilbert Roscoe Wallace

Gilbert Roscoe Wallace, 72, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Gilbert was born on July 7, 1946, in Dover, Tenn., a son of the late Dillon Wallace and Ruth Laydell (Warnick) Wallace.

Gilbert was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served with the 101st Airborne Division in the United States Army. During his tour of duty, he was awarded the Bronze Star. On August 13, 1970, Gilbert married Brenda Joyce Knight, the love of his life, in Granite City. Gilbert retired from Metro East Industries in Alorton as a supervisor. His greatest joy was hunting and spending time on his property in Grassy, Mo. Gilbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his brother, Herald Gene Wallace.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Brenda Wallace of Granite City; loving children, Laura (Mike) Gordon and Jeff (Lisa Staggs) Wallace, both of Granite City; proud grandfather to Emily, Katelyn and Bo; extended family and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City.

Gilbert will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army.

Memorial donations may be given to D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans). Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

