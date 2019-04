Gina Marie Signorino-Love, 43, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Clint Wisdom officiating.