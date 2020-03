Ginger Mae Vandiver

Ginger Mae Vandiver, age 86, of East Alton, died at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.