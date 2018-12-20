Gladys L. Miller

Gladys L. Miller, 89, of Fulton, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Fulton Manor Care Center in Fulton, Mo.

Gladys was born October 23, 1929, in Granite City to Percy and Georgia (Gann) Brown.

She married Clayton Miller on June 26, 1947, in Granite City. Together, they shared 71 years of marriage. He survives and resides in Fulton, Mo.

Also surviving are her children, Dennis (Liz) Miller of Collinsville, Paul (Sarah) Miller of Fulton, Mo., Cherie Othmer of Fulton, Mo., and Cheryl (Ron) Kurash of Grapevine, Texas; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Phyllis Popmarkoff of Granite City, Diane (Charles) Sexton of Troy, Ill., and Karen (Tal) Fisk of Troy, Ill.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Francis, Thelma, Elaine, and Marshal; brother-in-law, George Popmarkoff; and son-in-law, Kevn Othmer.

Condolences may be sent the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Gladys will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. A service will be held immediately following the visitation, at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Roger Wright will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.