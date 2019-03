Gladys L. Wilkening, 84, of Hamel, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, with Rev. Dr. C. Dwayne Dollgener, interim pastor of Immanuel United Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.