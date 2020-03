Glen “Butch” Barker, 78, of Dorsey, died at 7:54 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Helia Healthcare of Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Rev. Don E. Long Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.