Glenda Lea Steffen

Glenda Lea Steffen, 64, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Roxana, passed away at 2:58 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Baylor St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.