Glenn A. Porter

Glenn A. Porter, age 85, passed away July 25, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 50 people at a time may visit the family from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edwardsville, with Fr. Ben Hankinson and Fr. Carl Mann officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.