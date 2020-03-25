Glenn Lackey
Glenn Lackey, 64, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Glenn Lackey
