Glenna Tustanowski

- Wood River

Glenna Dorothy Tustanowski, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Born October 24, 1935 in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Phillip Joseph and Dorothy (Hickle) Finazzo.

She had worked in the circuit board department of HR Electronics in High Ridge, MO before becoming an aide for St. Louis Special School District. where she retired after 12 years.

Glenna, loving referred to as "Pretty Lady" by her friends, is survived by two daughters, Carol Tustanowski of Arnold, MO, Glenna Elizabeth Tustanowski of Grain Valley, MO; three grandsons, Steven, Michael and Joseph Gardner; 10 great grandchildren; a great granddaughter; sister, Phyllis Vaughn of Florissant, MO; a longtime friend, Shirley Adleman of Wood River.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Tuesday, September 22 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.