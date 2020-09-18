Gloria A. Holliday

Edwardsville:

Gloria A. Holliday, 63, passed away at 8:05pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on August 29, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Don Wilkerson of St. Louis and the late Lois (Stein) Wilkerson. She married Michael Holliday on August 7, 1988, in St. Louis, and he survives. Other survivors include her children: Nathan Holliday of Edwardsville, Kristin Scharf and her husband: Alan of Millstadt, Joseph Holliday of Shiloh, Sarah and Scott Scoggan of Quincy, six grandchildren: Taylor “TJ”, Johnathan, Makenzie, Aiden, Madison, Collins, and two sisters.

Gloria was employed as the food service director at Chartwells for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing pottery, painting, travelling, shopping, collecting chefs, Christmas, and was a Disney Cruise fanatic.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the church. The Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner will be the celebrant. The funeral procession will leave from Saksa Mateer Funeral Home at 9:45am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, for graveside services at 10am at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Children’s Cancer Society and will be accepted at the services.

Immediately following the graveside services, the family would like to invite you a celebration of life for Gloria at the Moose Lodge 1561 located at 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025, 618-656-5051.