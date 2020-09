Gloria D. Griffin

Gloria D. Griffin, 84, of Bethalto, has gone to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Friends may call from 3-6 pm on Tuesday, September 8; services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Marks Mortuary with Pastor Tom Plogue. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.