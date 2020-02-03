Gloria Jean Schoellman, 71, of Granite City, passed February 2, 2020, at Gateway Regional Hospital.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home. Burial will be at J.B. National Cemetery.
