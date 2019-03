Glorialee Irene Burnett

Glorialee Irene Burnett, 91, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare in Columbia, Ill.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Dennis McDowell officiating. Glorialee will be laid to rest next to Norman at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.