Goni Michaeloff, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be 4 p.m. until Panikhida Service at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A Liturgical Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, at Sts. Cyril and Methody Orthodox Church in Granite City, with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.