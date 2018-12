Gordon Dale Ruyle

Gordon Dale Ruyle, 83, of Alton, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at White Hall Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation and funeral service were Saturday, December 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Revs. Greg Linscott and Steve Livengood officiated. Burial was at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308.