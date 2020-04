Frederick Gordon Mueller

Frederick Gordon Mueller, 78, of Granite City, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Gordon deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain days, a private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held later when we all can come together once again.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.