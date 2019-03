Grace Dedert

Grace Dedert, 88, of Edwardsville, died at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home with family.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.