Grattena “Teny” Ann Ponce, 84, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 24, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.