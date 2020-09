Gregory “Greg” A. Stoicheff

Gregory “Greg” A. Stoicheff, age 55, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.