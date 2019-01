Gregory D. Whyers

Gregory D. Whyers, 61, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 18, at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Friese officiating. Burial will follow at Ingersoll Cemetery.