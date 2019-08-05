Gregory Scott Krisch

Gregory Scott Krisch, 48, of St. Jacob, Ill., and formerly of Florissant, Mo., passed away at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 S. Main St. in Troy, with Father Kevin Laughery as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.