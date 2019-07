Gregory Tobin

Gregory Michael Tobin, 58, of Bethalto, passed away surrounded by his family at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a battle with gastric cancer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 10.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.