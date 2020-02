Gus Economy Jr.

Gus Economy Jr., 76, of Granite City, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating.