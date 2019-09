Gus John Kodros III, 52, died at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Rolla, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at The Bridge Church in Alton. Pastor Steven Helfrich and Pastor Paul Militzer will officiate. Burial will be private at Godfrey Cemetery.