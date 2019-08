H. Edward Miller

H. Edward Miller, 72, of Collinsville, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.