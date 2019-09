Hal Clayton Beatty

Hal Clayton Beatty, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 7:56 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.