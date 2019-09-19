Hal Gitcho
Hal Gitcho, 72, of Collinsville, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
In celebration of Hal’s life, a memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
