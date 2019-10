Harold “Jim” James Denham

Harold “Jim” James Denham, 79, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, with a law enforcement walk-through at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.